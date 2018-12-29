On Dec. 17, members of the Rome High School Sound of the Seven Hills Band were surprised with a special award, the Marching Band Showcase Award, presented by WKSY Sky 21 TV.
Scott Hicken, owner of WKSY Sky 21 TV, traveled with Trena Howell, WKSY Station Manager, to Rome High School to present the band members with this community-voted award.
“The Marching Band Showcase began as sort of a surprise,” explained Hicken. “Every year during the football season, we choose a different community game to cover. This runs all the way from Calhoun, Georgia on the East side to Fort Payne, Alabama, to Coosa, etc.… It’s all over. We ended up covering nine games, and 17 bands total.
“At the end of the year, we decided to have a contest where we let our viewers vote on their favorite band, which is how the Marching Band Showcase came to fruition. They chose Rome High School,” said Hicken.
WKSY Sky 21 TV is based in Summerville, and has a total of seven channels with several of those channels reaching national levels. Hundreds of community members, as well as people from all over the state of Georgia and Alabama witnessed Rome High School’s incredible half-time show.
“We’re always looking to showcase the best in our community, whether it is the band, football team or the teachers,” said Hicken. “I truly think we struck a chord with marching bands this season, which was represented in the outpour of comments and votes we had during the showcase, especially for Rome High.”
During their visit, Hicken and Howell spoke with Rome High School Principal Dr. Eric L. Holland, as well as drum major Ryan Ward on their feelings of winning this revered award. The interviews were recorded and will be on Sky 21’s Facebook page for viewing.
“We just wanted to congratulate Rome for their achievement and we are happy to have awarded the honor of being the first ever Sky 21 TV Marching Band Showcase winners,” said Hicken.