Members of the Rome Federated Garden Clubs were among the 289 attendees of The Garden Club of Georgia’s 91st Annual Convention April 16-18 at the Convention & Trade Center, Columbus. Mayor B.H. Henderson welcomed the group to the city. The theme of the event was “Gardening on My Mind” and included educational workshops, awards recognition and tours of downtown Columbus, the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center. On the night of April 16 keynote speaker Bonnie Satterthwaite who spoke on “There was No Miracle Grow in the Garden of Eden.” Activities on April 17 included district breakfasts followed by the Award of Merit luncheon featuring a fashion show by Chico’s Apparel. Mary Ann Eaddy and Staci Catron presented their book “Seeking Eden,” which covers historic gardens in Georgia.
The Rome Federated Garden Clubs brought home 14 awards from the annual awards banquet held on April 17. Parliamentarian Caroline Alford accepted the awards on behalf of the clubs. The Life Membership luncheon, held at noon on April 18, concluded the convention. Sara Lanier, the Deep South Regional Director 2011-2013, joined Georgia Garden Club President Jane Hersey of Eatonton in presenting awards and in installing State Officers and District Directors.
Attendees of the Rome Federation Garden Clubs included John Barnett, Caroline Alford, Jennifer Kearns, Mary Rolan and Diane Harbin.