Rome City Schools 6th-grader Nate Kozelle earned second place in the Georgia Student Technology Competition on March 9 at Middle Georgia State University.
Kozelle, who attends East Central Elementary, competed in the audio production category against 5th and 6th graders from across Georgia. His entry was a song produced on the digital music production program GarageBand and titled “electrosax.”
Other Rome City Schools students who participated in the state competition after winning their regional competitions include West End students Ayed Jabara and Abbie Thornton, North Heights student Lesli Geronimo-Juan, Rome Middle School students Chloe Littlejohn, Mia Lane and Tyler Hewitt and Rome High students Andre Durand and Alex Smithall.
Students competed in robotics, video production, audio, productivity design, digital photography and 3D modeling.
The Georgia Student Technology Competition is a statewide competition in a variety of technology categories for students in grades 3-12. The event is the highest level of student technology competition in Georgia, with over 750 projects representing the work of 1,000-plus students at the competition each March.