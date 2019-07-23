Robin Forston, who works as the Department of Family and Children Services Foster and Adoption Recruiter for Region 3, which includes Bartow, Douglas, Floyd, Haralson, Paulding and Polk Counties, participated in the Summer Showcase at Mount Berry Mall on July 18.
The event focused on and promoted agencies and businesses in Floyd County. Floyd County DFCS used the opportunity to inform the community of the need of foster homes in the community.
Floyd County currently has 243 children in foster care and only 28 DFCS foster homes. If interested in opening your heart and home to a child in need, contact Robin Forston at 404-895-6517 or by email at robin.forston@dhs.ga.gov. Learn more about DFCS statewide by calling 1-877-210-KIDS or visiting fostergeorgia.com.