Retired Educators give $1,000 scholarships

The Floyd/Rome Retired Educators Association gives annual scholarships to local students based on students' being an education major, having a good academic record, good citizenship and a recommendation from students' colleges or universities.
Four $1,000 scholarships were granted to Madison McGinnis, Shorter University, Misty Blasengame, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Sydney Anderson, Georgia Highlands College/University of West Georgia, and Wesley Walker, Berry College.
The students addressed their aspirations and gratitude to the FRREA. Scholarships were present by Daphnie Morrison, chair of the scholarship committee.