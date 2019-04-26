The Floyd/Rome Retired Educators Association were honored to present a check for $3,000 to the Ferst Foundation of Floyd County. The donation will provide books for 100 children from birth to kindergarten. Past President Edward Waters presented the check to Debbie Ross, regional program director of the Ferst Foundation, and Norma Curry, Chairperson of the Floyd Community Action Team.
Ferst Readers strengthens communities by providing quality books and literacy resources for children and their families to use at home during the earliest stages of development.
Anyone who is interested in education may join the Floyd/Rome Retired Educators Association. Their next meeting will be held at the Thornton Recreation Center, 102 N. Floyd Park Road, Armuchee, on May 13. For more information call 706-234-5104.