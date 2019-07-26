Residency Outreach Program celebrates graduates

Young graduates of the Eat, Play, Learn program were celebrated during a recent ceremony at Floyd Family Medicine Residency Clinic for their dedication in completing a program aimed at eliminating childhood obesity.
The program worked with children and their parents to create healthier eating and exercise habits during 18 classes held over a nine-month period.
Two graduates, Jessica Morales, 7, and Marvin Portuguez, 10, received Fitbits for having perfect attendance. Both attend East Central Elementary School.
“I really liked running and the exercising,” said Jessica. “The coloring was fun, too.”
Marvin said he enjoyed playing soccer and using the agility ladder. The ladders are placed horizontally on the ground and users step in the spaces between the rungs to improve footwork and agility.
All the kids received a ladders and jump rope. The families also took home bags of fruits and vegetables. Twenty children representing 13 families participated in the program.
Dr. Pamela Obi, who coordinates the program for Floyd, said they already have a waiting list for the next session expected to start this fall.
“It was really rewarding to get to know the kids and their families,” said Dr. Obi. “And I learned from them. You can’t tell them they need to eat better when you’re holding a soft drink in your hand.”
A $5,000 grant from the Georgia Healthy Family Alliance, the philanthropic arm of the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians, funded the local program. Only children who attend the Floyd Family Medicine Residency Clinic are eligible to participate.