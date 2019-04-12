Rep. Tom Graves in partnership with the Harris Arts Center and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a reception April 4 to announce the winners of the annual Congressional Art Competition.
Over the last few weeks 14th Congressional District residents visited the student art exhibit, hosted at the Harris Arts Center, Calhoun, to vote for their favorite piece.
Area winners included George Zhang, Darlington School, for “Daze” and “Redemption;” Brooke Landry, Calhoun High, for “Neon Lights;” and Jaci Davis, Cedartown High, for “Primary.”
“Almost 70 pieces of art from students across the 14th District were submitted as part of this competition. I’m always amazed and encouraged by the creativity and talent in our community,” said Graves.
Each spring the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the nation and in each congressional district.