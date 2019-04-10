On April 5, Georgia State Representative Katie Dempsey was presented with the Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation Purpose Award by Bishop Norris Allen.
Dempsey has been a citizen of Rome and Floyd County for many years. She has twice served as city commissioner in addition to serving with the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, as a trustee of Floyd Medical Center, as president of the Floyd Healthcare Foundation and as co-chair of the Joint Workgroup on Economic Development for the Georgia Municipal Association.
Dempsey was named Child Advocate of the Year by the Rome/Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth and is a recipient of the Heart of the Community Award.
She is an active member of First United Methodist Church of Rome.