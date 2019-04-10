Debbie Galloway, Norris Allen, Katie Dempsey

Debbie Galloway (from left) of Rome Area History Museum, Bishop Norris Allen and Georgia State Rep. Katie Dempsey display the certificate and plaque for the 2019 Purpose Award.

On April 5, Georgia State Representative Katie Dempsey was presented with the Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation Purpose Award by Bishop Norris Allen.

Dempsey has been a citizen of Rome and Floyd County for many years. She has twice served as city commissioner in addition to serving with the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, as a trustee of Floyd Medical Center, as president of the Floyd Healthcare Foundation and as co-chair of the Joint Workgroup on Economic Development for the Georgia Municipal Association.

Dempsey was named Child Advocate of the Year by the Rome/Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth and is a recipient of the Heart of the Community Award.

She is an active member of First United Methodist Church of Rome.