Redmond Regional Medical Center recently announced the recipients of the hospital’s Hospital Corporation of America Awards of Distinction, the highest honors bestowed upon employees, physicians and volunteers at Redmond.
The recipients of the Frist Humanitarian Awards are Dr. Ryland Scott, Harbin Clinic general surgeon – Physician Recipient, Terrence Hight, Redmond Surgical services administrator – Employee Recipient and Charlotte Charyk, Redmond outpatient department volunteer – Volunteer Recipient.
Recipients of the Excellence in Nursing Awards are Kathy Kinne-Ware, R.N., B.S.N., Redmond cardiac critical care unit director – Compassionate Care Recipient and Mary Finley, R.N., B.S.N. Redmond house supervisor - Professional Mentoring Recipient. HCA is the parent company of Redmond Regional Medical Center.
The Frist Humanitarian Awards are given annually in recognition of the humanitarian spirit and philanthropic work of the late Dr. Thomas Frist Sr., cofounder of HCA.
“At Redmond, we are guided by our mission statement: ‘Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.’ The annual Frist Humanitarian Awards ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate and recognize our colleagues who exemplify that mission to the highest degree,” said John Quinlivan, chief executive officer at Redmond Regional Medical Center. “We are pleased to honor Dr. Ryland Scott, Terrence Hight, Charlotte Charyk, Kathy Kinne-Ware and Mary Finley with Redmond’s HCA Awards of Distinction for their efforts in serving our patients and our community. Their exemplary work and compassion for others sets a high standard for healthcare professionals nation-wide.”
Recipients will be also considered for HCA’s division-level and national-level awards, the latter of which are presented at HCA headquarters in Nashville, Tenn.