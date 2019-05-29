Officers Nick Jennings and Dylan Wright of the Rome Police Department have completed a DUI detection and standardized field sobriety testing course taught by the Georgia Police Academy Division of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
The program includes observation techniques involved in recognizing when a driver may be operating under the influence. Patterns of driver behavior and the more common driver errors committed by drivers under the influence are identified. Students are taught safe methods of stopping and approaching a suspect driver, and observations to determine if a driver is under the influence.
Emphasis is placed on proper administration of field sobriety tests. Practical exercises are conducted during the day and at night and emphasize the importance of a proper response to the problem. The field sobriety tests taught meet the standards of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Funding for the program has been provided by the State of Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.