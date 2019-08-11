Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has announced Kaitlin Mathis, Jail Officer, B-Shift, as the employee of the quarter for the second quarter of 2019.
Mathis is recognized by coworkers as being an “exceptional employee who always gets the job done.” She works as a team player, willing to do whatever is necessary to complete any task.
Mathis’ dependability and willingness to assist the general public, deputies, jail staff and supervisors is outstanding. She is noted for taking initiative and having a positive attitude, and volunteers in various community service events which assist in the goals and objectives of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
Mathis has been employed with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office since May 14, 2018.