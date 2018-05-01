North Georgia EMC awards scholarships to area students
Armuchee High School senior Josiah Hammond was awarded North Georgia Electric Membership Corp.’s 2018 Howard Baker Memorial Scholarship for Floyd County. Hammond plans to attend Mississippi State University and major in Aeronautical Engineering.
High school seniors who reside in households served by NGEMC are eligible to apply for the $1,000 scholarship, which is offered in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority and named for former NGEMC board member Howard Baker.
Nathania Cortes, Gordon Central High School, Calhoun, is also a recipient of a 2018 Baker Scholarship.
NGEMC is a member-owned electric cooperative serving Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties. To learn more about NGEMC and its scholarship programs visit www.ngemc.com.