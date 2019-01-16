The New Romans Club had their first luncheon of 2019 on Jan. 2 at the Coosa Country Club. The group heard a presentation on the book “Here’s My Heart” by local author Leigh W. Callan. The book is a legacy of love and war as told through the romantic correspondences between her mother and father during World War II, according to Callan.
Club President Dianne Johnson presented Lynn Griffin of the Rome-Floyd Humane Society with a check for $1,200, which was obtained through charitable activities at the December luncheon. New members are welcome to the New Romans Club. Contact Abi Childs at 706-766-4158 for membership information.