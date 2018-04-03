Model High yearbook featured in 2018 Jostens Look Book
The Model High School yearbook, From Every Angle, has been recognized for excellence and featured in the 2018 Jostens Look Book, celebrating the best-of-the-best in yearbook design and coverage. The Jostens Look Book is a collection of spreads and photos from outstanding yearbooks and their creative themes, cool covers, dazzling designs, relevant coverage, storytelling copy and action-packed photography.
The 2017 The Model was created by Madelyn Wilkes and Melanie Morrison — the editors — as well as Chander Adams, Rachel Van Der Horn, Emily Pell, Kiersten Loggins, Clara Lyn Kerce, McKenzie Hardy, Macy Early, Mauri McIntosh, Laura McFry, and Taylor Nelson under the direction of Beth Penny, Model High School yearbook adviser.
“Unless you have been a part of a yearbook staff, you can never know what amount of work that goes into making a yearbook. It all looks like fun and games, but behind the scenes we work like crazy before school, after school, weekends, and holidays,” Penny said. “We put in hours of work because we are about preserving memories for years to come.”
The Model High School’s The Model was one of only 413 yearbooks selected from approximately 2,000 entries. The 2018 panel of judges, comprised of nationally recognized scholastic journalism professionals and award-winning yearbook advisers, selected the best examples of yearbook spreads and covers to make up the 304-page 2018 Look Book.
Beth Penny and her yearbook staff received a copy of the 2018 Jostens Look Book and plaque from Jostens to recognize their outstanding achievement.