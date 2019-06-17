Volunteers from Rome's Mission IS Possible Foundation ran the Hotlanta Half Marathon in downtown Atlanta on June 9 to raise awareness and support for the Shining Stars Special Needs Cheer Team and the Birthday Club Parent Respite program. The 13.1-mile race began and ended at The World of Coke and took runners past historic downtown landmarks including Piedmont Park, Centennial Olympic Park and the Georgia State Capitol building. The route included an elevation increase of almost 700 feet, making it one of the most challenging half marathon courses in the country.
The eight members of Team MIP Hotlanta were able to successfully finish the half marathon. $10,700 was raised to support local missions.
Team MIP runner Keith Long placed first in his age division and second in the Male Masters competition of the Hotlanta Half Marathon. Long's son Thomas is a member of the Shining Stars Cheer Team and is a regular participant at the monthly Birthday Club.
MIP is accepting investments in support of the running team and to benefit programs for special young people in the community at www.missionispossible.net.