The American Legion McClain Sealock Post 136, Lindale, issued six scholarships at the Floyd County College and Career Academy and Pepperell High School.
Awards were issued to Jada Bitner, Zachery Blalock, Katlin Bostick, Ridge Carden, Gracie Hall and Trysten Rankin.
Making the selection for Post 136 were James Cox, Dan Josie, Mike Smith, Ron Pajor, Terry Simmons and Ben Terry.
The American Legion aims to strengthen communities through its Four Pillars: veterans affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism and children and youth.