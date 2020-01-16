Applications for two $1,000 college scholarships are being accepted by the Puryear Detachment, Marine Corps League. Applicants must have a family connection to an active duty or former Marine. They must reside in either of the following area counties: Floyd, Polk, Chattooga, Bartow, Cherokee County, AL, or be related to a Puryear Detachment member whose residence is in a county other than those listed.
Jerry Curtis, senior vice commandant and League Foundation chairman, said the Red and Mae Byrd Scholarship will go to a student accepted for academic studies at an accredited college, and the Detachment Foundation scholarship will be awarded to a student enrolled at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Application forms may be obtained from area high school counselors or by contacting Curtis online at wjc2@comcast.net or telephone number (770) 547-2328. Deadline for submitting applications is Friday, Feb. 14. They can be submitted through a Detachment member or mailed to: Marine Corps League Foundation, P.O. Box 2065, Rome, GA 30164-2065.
In addition to pertinent personal information, Curtis said each application must include an original essay of no more than 500 words on the topic, “What it means to be an American”.