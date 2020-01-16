Applications for two $1,000 college scholarships are being accepted by the Puryear Detachment, Marine Corps League. Applicants must have a family connection to an active duty or former Marine. They must reside in either of the following area counties: Floyd, Polk, Chattooga, Bartow, Cherokee County, AL, or be related to a Puryear Detachment member whose residence is in a county other than those listed.

Jerry Curtis, senior vice commandant and League Foundation chairman, said the Red and Mae Byrd Scholarship will go to a student accepted for academic studies at an accredited college, and the Detachment Foundation scholarship will be awarded to a student enrolled at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Application forms may be obtained from area high school counselors or by contacting Curtis online at wjc2@comcast.net or telephone number (770) 547-2328. Deadline for submitting applications is Friday, Feb. 14. They can be submitted through a Detachment member or mailed to: Marine Corps League Foundation, P.O. Box 2065, Rome, GA 30164-2065.

In addition to pertinent personal information, Curtis said each application must include an original essay of no more than 500 words on the topic, “What it means to be an American”.

Recommended for you