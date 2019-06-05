Rome resident Matt Schneider shows off the scooter he's riding through 14 states to raise awareness for organ donation. Schneider, has had four kidney transplants himself, was in town on Wednesday. He began his journey in Miami on April 1 and plans to finish some time in October in San Francisco. He plans to have hundreds register for organ donation through his Scooting4Donors website.
