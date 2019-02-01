College honors generic

The following area residents have received honors for the Fall, 2018 semester at their respective colleges and universities:

Dean’s List

Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee

Suzannah Peak, Rome

Berry College

Margaret Ashton, Rome

Kailey Bradley, Rome

Emma Chambers, Mount Berry

Juan Chavez, Rome

Malley Clemones, Silver Creek

Brittanny Crane, Rome

Eric Cruz, Rome

Kiana Dale, Rome

Emma Duke, Rome

Hannah Eddins, Rome

Emily Falcitelli, Kingston

Areeba Farooq, Rome

Gracie Frederick, Rome

Daniel George, Rome

Bri Greyling, Kingston

Hannah Hardwell, Silver Creek

Maclayne Heller, Rome

Alice Johnston, Rome

Casey Johnston, Rome

Arafat Khatib, Rome

Joshua Mabry, Lindale

Hannah McCain, Rome

Mark Moran, Rome

Charis Morgan, Rome

Logan Oberg, Rome

Eunice Park, Rome

Sophia Parker, Rome

Christian Roberts, Rome

Kerri Rogers, Rome

Britt Smith, Rome

Emily Smith, Rome

Erin Stewart, Armuchee

Joseph Stewart, Rome

Noah Syverson, Rome

Caitlin Taylor, Shannon

Denver Teems, Rome

Trey Thompson, Rome

Claire Tibbetts, Rome

Mallory Umberhandt, Rome

Lex Vick, Armuchee

Tony Vo, Rome

Ben Walker, Kingston

Wes Walker, Kingston

Seaborn Whatley, Rome

Courtney Woodard, Rome

Coastal College of Georgia, New Brunswick

Cameron Atkinson, Floyd County

Annalyse Debruijn, Floyd County

Gadsden State Community College, Gadsden, Alabama

Alyssa Bramonte, Rome

Meagan Morris, Summerville

Georgia College, Milledgeville

Jackson McCreeless, Rome

Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Alabama

Rita Allen, Lindale

Megan Arthur, Rome

John Baker, Silver Creek

Brooklyn Blansit, Lindale

Brooks Busby, Rome

Thomas Casey, Silver Creek

Sarah Kate Cochran, Rome

William Crick, Rome

Reagan Dooley, Rome

Brady Drake, Rome

Charles Fowler, Rome

Justin Fuller, Rome

Shi'Esha Graham, Rome

Andrew Hart, Rome

Adam Hatcher, Rome

Hannah Jones, Rome

Jherica Kirkland, Rome

Czareah Lattimer, Rome

Madison Leonard, Rome

Meredith Leonard, Rome

Destiny Paris-Cartwright, Cave Spring

Samuel Payne, Euharlee

Allison Phillips, Rome

Charles Rohner, Rome

Makenna Smith, Rome

Tristan Spencer, Silver Creek

Tori Thomas, Silver Creek

Bao Tran, Rome

AnnaGrace Turrentine, Rome

Stephany Walters, Rome

Jayla Watts, Rome

Bryce Webb, Rome

Branton Wheeler, Silver Creek

Evelyn Williams, Cave Spring

Kaitlyn Williams, Silver Creek

Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw

Lindsey Adams, Rome

Nicholas Agyen-Frempong, Rome

Emily Allmon, Rome

Johnny Barnes, Rome

Ross Barnes, Euharlee

Christopher Baxter, Rome

Lindsey Bray, Euharlee

William Davis, Rome

Joshua Dempsey, Rome

Christopher Edwards, Rome

Enrique Gaytan, Rome

Ariana Greenly, Rome

Keri Gresham, Rome

Ivey Hale, Rome

Trey Hart, Rome

Haley Harveston, Rome

Evan Holder, Armuchee

Julia Holmes, Rome

Lindsay Hoyt, Rome

Chelsea-Diamond Howard, Rome

Emily Jacobs, Rome

Macey Jones, Rome

Hannah Joyce, Rome

Justin Kim, Rome

Andrew Kittle, Euharlee

Alexis Lawrence, Silver Creek

Karina Ledesma, Euharlee

Nickolas Lewis, Rome

Jayda Liggons, Silver Creek

Savannah Lynch, Kingston

Benjamin Masters, Rome

Sean McAllister, Euharlee

Steven McGuire, Rome

Samuel Megginson, Rome

Sherica Mitchell, Kingston

Andrew Moore, Euharlee

Dylan Nichols, Silver Creek

Jesse O’Kelley, Kingston

Hunter Oswalt-Smith, Rome

Himani Patel, Rome

Aubryn Patton, Rome

Mary Katherine Payne, Euharlee

Alyssa Petitti, Euharlee

Elisabeth Peulausk, Rome

Brice Poole, Armuchee

Victoria Reese, Rome

Leah Rogers, Rome

Natalie Romano, Rome

Calvin Russell, Rome

Katherine Stafford, Rome

Jacob Stewart, Rome

Matthew Tarleton, Rome

Thomas Threadgill, Rome

Uchenna Uzuegbunam, Rome

William Waguespack, Rome

Harry Winnenberg, Euharlee

Mercer University, Macon

Noah Bledsoe, Calhoun

Anna Cagle, Rome

Erin Dimeler, Calhoun

Amanda Hall, Rome

Luke Jones, Calhoun

Christina Kinder, Rome

Candice Peeler, Rome

Jurian Van Riper, Rome

Sara Wheeler, Silver Creek

Piedmont College, Demorest

Karli Pierce, Rome

Elizabeth Carver, Kingston

Shorter University

Noah Wofford, Cedar Bluff, Alabama

Hunter Chastain, Cave Spring

Jacob Barker, Cedartown

Nancy Flores, Cedartown

Emma Guice, Cedartown

Joshua Hurst, Cedartown

Kristy Johnston, Cedartown

Abigail Kiser, Cedartown

Elizabeth Smith, Cedartown

Zackary Broome, Kingston

Leah Hill, Kingston

Morgan Maxwell, Kingston

Wesley Smith, Kingston

Eric Knutsen, Lindale

Noah Rogers, Lindale

Logan Brookshire, Rockmart

Rickey Dover, Rockmart

Cameron Abney, Rome

John Agan, Rome

Tabitha Barone, Rome

Danny Bickers, Rome

Davis Bishop, Rome

Christopher Black, Rome

A'Lexus Booker, Rome

Michael Bryan, Rome

Casei Burkhalter, Rome

Edlyn Castillo, Rome

Brianna Castleman, Rome

Chad Cawthon, Rome

Alexis Clark, Rome

Tiffany Davis, Rome

Emily Duggan, Rome

Anna Dulaney, Rome

Charles Elliott, Rome

Grant Elliott, Rome

Casey Essinger, Rome

Regina Evans, Rome

Jacob Farmer, Rome

Felix Guijosa, Rome

Leslie Hall, Rome

Sara Harper, Rome

Jody Ann Harris, Rome

Bailey Howell, Rome

Alexandria Ingram, Rome

Briana Jolly, Rome

Haider Khan, Rome

Gabriela Mendez, Rome

David Metroka, Rome

Joshua Meyers, Rome

Rachael Minard, Rome

Glenie Morales, Rome

Jaclyn Morang, Rome

Amanda Okubo, Rome

Rhys Pollock, Rome

Jacob Ramos, Rome

Nicholas Riggs, Rome

Dominic Romano, Rome

Julie Sanderlin, Rome

Kimberly Simpson, Rome

Taylor Slade, Rome

Whitney-Faith Smith, Rome

Ashlyn Starr, Rome

Cherry Sullivan, Rome

Tempest Thomas, Rome

Emily Tyler, Rome

Amber Ullman, Rome

Andrew Walters, Rome

Derek Walters, Rome

Lauren White, Rome

Madison McGinnis, Silver Creek

Kristin Towe, Silver Creek

The University of Dayton, Dayton, Ohio

Gianna Pieroni, Rome

University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Abby Blackmon, Rome

Ella Carpenter, Rome

Charles McBride, Rome

Nolan Wilson, Rome

University of North Georgia, Dahlonega

Taylor Benton, Euharlee

Kaylee Dahlin, Rome

Andrew Estes, Rome

Jonathon Lovingood, Rome

Shannon McBride, Rome

Noah Payne, Rome

Anna Kate Rickman, Rome

Ashleigh Shields, Rome

Brooklyn Stepp, Rome

 Valdosta State University, Valdosta

 Courtney Shell-Jones, Rome

 Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina

 Anna Claire Atha, Rome