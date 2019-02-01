The following area residents have received honors for the Fall, 2018 semester at their respective colleges and universities:
Dean’s List
Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee
Suzannah Peak, Rome
Berry College
Margaret Ashton, Rome
Kailey Bradley, Rome
Emma Chambers, Mount Berry
Juan Chavez, Rome
Malley Clemones, Silver Creek
Brittanny Crane, Rome
Eric Cruz, Rome
Kiana Dale, Rome
Emma Duke, Rome
Hannah Eddins, Rome
Emily Falcitelli, Kingston
Areeba Farooq, Rome
Gracie Frederick, Rome
Daniel George, Rome
Bri Greyling, Kingston
Hannah Hardwell, Silver Creek
Maclayne Heller, Rome
Alice Johnston, Rome
Casey Johnston, Rome
Arafat Khatib, Rome
Joshua Mabry, Lindale
Hannah McCain, Rome
Mark Moran, Rome
Charis Morgan, Rome
Logan Oberg, Rome
Eunice Park, Rome
Sophia Parker, Rome
Christian Roberts, Rome
Kerri Rogers, Rome
Britt Smith, Rome
Emily Smith, Rome
Erin Stewart, Armuchee
Joseph Stewart, Rome
Noah Syverson, Rome
Caitlin Taylor, Shannon
Denver Teems, Rome
Trey Thompson, Rome
Claire Tibbetts, Rome
Mallory Umberhandt, Rome
Lex Vick, Armuchee
Tony Vo, Rome
Ben Walker, Kingston
Wes Walker, Kingston
Seaborn Whatley, Rome
Courtney Woodard, Rome
Coastal College of Georgia, New Brunswick
Cameron Atkinson, Floyd County
Annalyse Debruijn, Floyd County
Gadsden State Community College, Gadsden, Alabama
Alyssa Bramonte, Rome
Meagan Morris, Summerville
Georgia College, Milledgeville
Jackson McCreeless, Rome
Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Alabama
Rita Allen, Lindale
Megan Arthur, Rome
John Baker, Silver Creek
Brooklyn Blansit, Lindale
Brooks Busby, Rome
Thomas Casey, Silver Creek
Sarah Kate Cochran, Rome
William Crick, Rome
Reagan Dooley, Rome
Brady Drake, Rome
Charles Fowler, Rome
Justin Fuller, Rome
Shi'Esha Graham, Rome
Andrew Hart, Rome
Adam Hatcher, Rome
Hannah Jones, Rome
Jherica Kirkland, Rome
Czareah Lattimer, Rome
Madison Leonard, Rome
Meredith Leonard, Rome
Destiny Paris-Cartwright, Cave Spring
Samuel Payne, Euharlee
Allison Phillips, Rome
Charles Rohner, Rome
Makenna Smith, Rome
Tristan Spencer, Silver Creek
Tori Thomas, Silver Creek
Bao Tran, Rome
AnnaGrace Turrentine, Rome
Stephany Walters, Rome
Jayla Watts, Rome
Bryce Webb, Rome
Branton Wheeler, Silver Creek
Evelyn Williams, Cave Spring
Kaitlyn Williams, Silver Creek
Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw
Lindsey Adams, Rome
Nicholas Agyen-Frempong, Rome
Emily Allmon, Rome
Johnny Barnes, Rome
Ross Barnes, Euharlee
Christopher Baxter, Rome
Lindsey Bray, Euharlee
William Davis, Rome
Joshua Dempsey, Rome
Christopher Edwards, Rome
Enrique Gaytan, Rome
Ariana Greenly, Rome
Keri Gresham, Rome
Ivey Hale, Rome
Trey Hart, Rome
Haley Harveston, Rome
Evan Holder, Armuchee
Julia Holmes, Rome
Lindsay Hoyt, Rome
Chelsea-Diamond Howard, Rome
Emily Jacobs, Rome
Macey Jones, Rome
Hannah Joyce, Rome
Justin Kim, Rome
Andrew Kittle, Euharlee
Alexis Lawrence, Silver Creek
Karina Ledesma, Euharlee
Nickolas Lewis, Rome
Jayda Liggons, Silver Creek
Savannah Lynch, Kingston
Benjamin Masters, Rome
Sean McAllister, Euharlee
Steven McGuire, Rome
Samuel Megginson, Rome
Sherica Mitchell, Kingston
Andrew Moore, Euharlee
Dylan Nichols, Silver Creek
Jesse O’Kelley, Kingston
Hunter Oswalt-Smith, Rome
Himani Patel, Rome
Aubryn Patton, Rome
Mary Katherine Payne, Euharlee
Alyssa Petitti, Euharlee
Elisabeth Peulausk, Rome
Brice Poole, Armuchee
Victoria Reese, Rome
Leah Rogers, Rome
Natalie Romano, Rome
Calvin Russell, Rome
Katherine Stafford, Rome
Jacob Stewart, Rome
Matthew Tarleton, Rome
Thomas Threadgill, Rome
Uchenna Uzuegbunam, Rome
William Waguespack, Rome
Harry Winnenberg, Euharlee
Mercer University, Macon
Noah Bledsoe, Calhoun
Anna Cagle, Rome
Erin Dimeler, Calhoun
Amanda Hall, Rome
Luke Jones, Calhoun
Christina Kinder, Rome
Candice Peeler, Rome
Jurian Van Riper, Rome
Sara Wheeler, Silver Creek
Piedmont College, Demorest
Karli Pierce, Rome
Elizabeth Carver, Kingston
Shorter University
Noah Wofford, Cedar Bluff, Alabama
Hunter Chastain, Cave Spring
Jacob Barker, Cedartown
Nancy Flores, Cedartown
Emma Guice, Cedartown
Joshua Hurst, Cedartown
Kristy Johnston, Cedartown
Abigail Kiser, Cedartown
Elizabeth Smith, Cedartown
Zackary Broome, Kingston
Leah Hill, Kingston
Morgan Maxwell, Kingston
Wesley Smith, Kingston
Eric Knutsen, Lindale
Noah Rogers, Lindale
Logan Brookshire, Rockmart
Rickey Dover, Rockmart
Cameron Abney, Rome
John Agan, Rome
Tabitha Barone, Rome
Danny Bickers, Rome
Davis Bishop, Rome
Christopher Black, Rome
A'Lexus Booker, Rome
Michael Bryan, Rome
Casei Burkhalter, Rome
Edlyn Castillo, Rome
Brianna Castleman, Rome
Chad Cawthon, Rome
Alexis Clark, Rome
Tiffany Davis, Rome
Emily Duggan, Rome
Anna Dulaney, Rome
Charles Elliott, Rome
Grant Elliott, Rome
Casey Essinger, Rome
Regina Evans, Rome
Jacob Farmer, Rome
Felix Guijosa, Rome
Leslie Hall, Rome
Sara Harper, Rome
Jody Ann Harris, Rome
Bailey Howell, Rome
Alexandria Ingram, Rome
Briana Jolly, Rome
Haider Khan, Rome
Gabriela Mendez, Rome
David Metroka, Rome
Joshua Meyers, Rome
Rachael Minard, Rome
Glenie Morales, Rome
Jaclyn Morang, Rome
Amanda Okubo, Rome
Rhys Pollock, Rome
Jacob Ramos, Rome
Nicholas Riggs, Rome
Dominic Romano, Rome
Julie Sanderlin, Rome
Kimberly Simpson, Rome
Taylor Slade, Rome
Whitney-Faith Smith, Rome
Ashlyn Starr, Rome
Cherry Sullivan, Rome
Tempest Thomas, Rome
Emily Tyler, Rome
Amber Ullman, Rome
Andrew Walters, Rome
Derek Walters, Rome
Lauren White, Rome
Madison McGinnis, Silver Creek
Kristin Towe, Silver Creek
The University of Dayton, Dayton, Ohio
Gianna Pieroni, Rome
University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Abby Blackmon, Rome
Ella Carpenter, Rome
Charles McBride, Rome
Nolan Wilson, Rome
University of North Georgia, Dahlonega
Taylor Benton, Euharlee
Kaylee Dahlin, Rome
Andrew Estes, Rome
Jonathon Lovingood, Rome
Shannon McBride, Rome
Noah Payne, Rome
Anna Kate Rickman, Rome
Ashleigh Shields, Rome
Brooklyn Stepp, Rome
Valdosta State University, Valdosta
Courtney Shell-Jones, Rome
Wofford College, Spartanburg, South Carolina
Anna Claire Atha, Rome