World War II veteran Bob Lattimer was recently presented with medals he earned during his service, including the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory medal, the National Defense medal and the Honorable Service lapel pin.
Lattimer served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War before going on to a career as a firefighter.
Lattimer was presented with the medals by U.S. Rep. Tom Graves during a program attended by Lattimer's family and friends at Winthop Court Senior Living.