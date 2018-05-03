Local student wins two separate Optimist contests in back-to-back years
Armuchee High School junior Kayla Hutcherson recently won the Optimist International GATEway District Oratorical Contest while representing the Rome Noon Optimist Club, which includes a $2,500 college scholarship. Kayla came out on top at the finals after hundreds of students competed in local and regional contests throughout all of Georgia and Eastern Tennessee.
Hutcherson also competed in and won the Optimist International GATEway District Essay Contest last year. This is the first time a student has ever won both GATEway District contests. When Georgia and Tennessee were separate districts, veteran members in attendance could not remember a time when the same student won those two contests.
The two contests serve the core mission of the Rome Noon Optimist Club and Optimist International to “Bring Out the Best in Youth.” The contest requires students to prepare a 4- to 5- minute speech on a pre-assigned topic and is designed to assist youth in gaining public speaking experience. The essay contest requires students to compose a 700- to 800- word essay around a central idea and is designed to develop writing and critical thinking skills.