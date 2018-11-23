On Dec. 23, Navy Corpsman Keith Black will be one of six soldiers on the field at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina, when the Atlanta Falcons play the Carolina Panthers. Black and the other soldiers will be displaying American flags during the pregame performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Black served aboard the USNS Comfort, which aided in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in 2017.
He is the son of Rebecca and Jim Black of Armuchee, and is a 2015 graduate of Armuchee High School.