Local parent to serve on State’s Parent Advisory Board
Brittany Hatcher, mother of Anna K. Davie sixth grader Jace and Anna K. Davie pre-K student Brileigh Hatcher, has been selected to serve on the State School Superintendent’s 2019 Parent Advisory Council.
“I am so very nervous, but so excited for this opportunity to serve as a member of the PAC and to represent Rome City Schools at the state level,” said Hatcher. “I hope to live up to everyone’s expectations.”
The advisory council is a group of parents from across the state that provides input on new policies, projects and materials that impact students and their families.
When selected by the Georgia Department of Education to serve on the PAC, members are asked to provide input and advice to the state school superintendent and other Georgia Department of Education program staff through in-person meetings, email and other electronic methods.
The PAC meets two times a year with the state superintendent at the Georgia Department of Education in Atlanta, where they will serve as advisors and will provide input in family and community engagement resources.
Ginger Rowston, Rome City Schools family engagement director, described Hatcher as being involved in many different capacities throughout the community and school district.
“I nominated Mrs. Hatcher because of the many roles she serves throughout our community. For example, Brittany has previously served as a parent and community stakeholder for RCS. This includes school council, parent advisory council, E SPLOST committee and as a parent volunteer,” said Rowston.
“She has also volunteered her time to help with Rome City School’s partnership with Floyd Medical Center and the Ferst Readers Program that helps to promote early literacy from birth to five years old. She is just amazing and we are so glad to have her working to help the school district and the community.”
“My husband and I are involved day-to-day with our children and their teachers because it is a team effort. I have to do my part as a parent, my kids have to do their part as students and the teachers, faculty and staff have to do their part as well,” said Hatcher.
“I love to help. It’s what I do for my career, as I work for the Department of Public Health in Rome/Floyd County as a development specialist. I just hope that I can do well for my kids, my children’s school as well as the whole of Rome City Schools,” said Hatcher.