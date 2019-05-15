The Kiwanis Club of Rome awarded $9,500 in scholarship money on May 7 during their annual scholarship awards banquet. Kiwanis presented scholarships to high school students in the areas of Key Club, Art and Music.
Key Club winners included Anna Kathryn Fitzpatrick, $1,000 Armuchee; Hieu Ton Vu, $1,000, Rome; Margaret Elizabeth Bagwell, $1,000, Pepperell; and overall scholarship winner, Madison Julianne Floyd, $3,000, Model.
Art winners included Jaiden Mickley, $250, Pepperell; Alexis Peed, $500, Model; and Harper Buffington, $1,000, Armuchee.
Music winners included Rosemari Hill, $250, Unity Christian; Kayla Hutcherson, $500, Armuchee; and the quartet of Darian Ball, Blake Green, Carter Nelson and Zach Payne, $1,000, Pepperell.
The Kiwanis Club of Rome scholarship program is funded through their annual peach sale. This year makes the 12th year in a row for the Kiwanis Club of Rome Peach Sale. To place an order for peaches visit romekiwanis.org, Facebook@RomeKiwanis or email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com.
The club meets for lunch on the first and third Tuesday of each month at noon at Schroeder’s, Armuchee.