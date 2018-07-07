Kennesaw State University student honors for Spring 2018
Below is the academic honors list from Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw for Spring 2018 for area students organized by the student’s first name.
Adam Lee, Silver Creek, Dean’s List
Amanda Bradfield, Rome, President’s List
Amy Mathis, Rome, Dean’s List
Anderson Krueger, Rome, President’s List
Anna Burk, Rome, President’s List
Ash Herndon, Rome, Dean’s List
Ashlyn Silver, Rome, President’s List
Benjamin Marsh, Rome, Dean’s List
Brandon Almaras, Lindale, Dean’s List
Bronson Pierce, Rome, President’s List
Caitlin Money, Kingston, President’s List
Calvin Russell, Rome, President’s List
Camden Anich, Kingston, President’s List
Chase Shepard, Rome, Dean’s List
Cheyanne Holder, Rome, Dean’s List
Christopher Baxter, Rome, Dean’s List
Christopher Green, Euharlee, Dean’s List
Cody Motes, Silver Creek, Dean’s List
Cory Johnson, Silver Creek, President’s List
Dana Gallaty, Rome, Dean’s List
Denver Harris, Kingston, President’s List
Derek Steele, Rome, Dean’s List
Derreunta McDaniel, Rome, Dean’s List
Durgesh Prajapati, Rome, Dean’s List
Dylan Nichols, Silver Creek, Dean’s List
Elisabeth Peulausk, Rome, President’s List
Emily Jacobs, Rome, Dean’s List
Emily Weeks, Rome, Dean’s List
Erin Pearson, Rome, Dean’s List
Evan Holder, Armuchee, Dean’s List
Greg Paulson, Rome, President’s List
Hannah Joyce, Rome, President’s List
Harry Winnenberg, Euharlee, Dean’s List
Hunter Oswalt-Smith, Rome, Dean’s List
Ivey Wisener, Rome, Dean’s List
Jack Mayo, Kingston, President’s List
Jacob Stewart, Rome, Dean’s List
Jakeira Askew, Euharlee, President’s List
James McAllister, Euharlee, Dean’s List
James Williams, Euharlee, President’s List
Jason Maldonado, Rome, Dean’s List
Jason Williams, Rome, Dean’s List
Jayda Liggons, Silver Creek, Dean’s List
Jessica Cole, Rome, Dean’s List
John Adams, Kingston, President’s List
Johnny Barnes, Rome, Dean’s List
Joseph Purser, Silver Creek, Dean’s List
Joshua Bryant, Rome, Dean’s List
Justin Kelley, Rome, Dean’s List
Justin Kim, Rome, Dean’s List
Justin Rogers, Silver Creek, Dean’s List
Karina Ledesma, Euharlee, Dean’s List
Kasey Williamon, Rome, Dean’s List
Katherine Henshaw, Rome, Dean’s List
Katherine Sparks, Kingston, Dean’s List
Katherine Stafford, Rome, President’s List
Kayla Riley, Rome, Dean’s List
Kevin Van Der Horn, Rome, President’s List
Kiana Mata, Rome, Dean’s List
Kristin Tucker, Rome, Dean’s List
Lauren Kelley, Rome, President’s List
Lily Pierce, Rome, Dean’s List
Lindsay Connell, Rome, President’s List
Lindsey Adams, Rome, President’s List
Lindsey Glass, Rome, President’s List
Macey Jones, Mount Berry, Dean’s List
Madison Bradshaw, Rome, Dean’s List
Maricarmen Rico, Rome, Dean’s List
Matthew Tarleton, Rome, Dean’s List
Meleia Chafin, Lindale, Dean’s List
Mollie Hedgis, Rome, President’s List
Molly Van Kleef, Rome, President’s List
Natalie Romano, Rome, President’s List
Nikki Polite, Euharlee, Dean’s List
Noah Akridge, Armuchee, Dean’s List
Parker Windatt, Rome, President’s List
Rachael Hruby, Kingston, Dean’s List
Savannah Lynch, Kingston, President’s List
Senay Cansiz, Rome, President’s List
Seth Byrd, Rome, Dean’s List
Shannon Couey, Rome, Dean’s List
Shawn Bunyard, Euharlee, President’s List
Tan Le, Rome, Dean’s List
Tania Benavides, Rome, Dean’s List
Trey Hart, Rome, President’s List
Tristan Cline, Mount Berry, President’s List
Virginia Willis, Rome, Dean’s List