On Thursday Keller Williams Realty Northwest closed their office for the day to serve Restoration Rome as part of its annual RED Day "Give where you Live" community service event.
RED Day — Renew, Energize and Donate — is an initiative of Keller Williams Realty every May. Thousands of associates from across the United States and Canada participate in a wide range of projects, devoting their time to renewing and energizing aspects of the neighborhoods in which they serve.
Keller Williams Rome served at Restoration Rome in projects including landscaping, painting, organizing donations, installing bookshelves and benches and more.
"We believe in supporting the community where we live and work," said Jason Free, general manager of Keller Williams Realty Northwest. "It's our way of saying 'thanks' to our friends, neighbors and clients."
Restoration Rome and the Restoration Rome Center for Foster Care Services are local ministry initiatives of Global Impact International. They are partnering with the City of Rome to repurpose the former Southeast Elementary School building as the Restoration Rome Center for Foster Care Services. The single-site location for the Comprehensive Care Center for children, medical clinic, collaborative offices and training facilities, will allow community partners to work together to reduce the long-term traumatic impact for children entering state care, increase the number of state-approved foster families available to receive children coming into state care and strengthen at-risk families to reduce the number of children forced into state care.