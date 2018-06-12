Judge Price given child protection and advocacy award
Floyd County Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price was awarded the State Bar of Georgia’s Lovett Award by the Bar’s Child Protection and Advocacy Section at the Georgia Bar’s Annual Meeting at Amelia Island, Florida on June 8.
The Lovett Award is given annually to the Juvenile Judge/Attorney who has a history of dedication to advocacy for children, children’s rights or child protection; who exemplifies excellence and professionalism as an attorney or judge; who has been active in bar activities or professional associations and also has been active in non-law related community service organizations.
The award was presented to Judge Price by Supreme Court Justice David Nahmias, State Bar President Buck Rogers and Niki Vaughn, chair of the State Bar Child Protection and Advocacy Section.