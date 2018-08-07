John Head named vice president of enrollment management at Gordon State College
John D. Head has been named vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at Gordon State College.
In that position he will be responsible for providing strategic and innovative leadership as Gordon’s chief student affairs officer. He will also lead, oversee, organize, and direct Gordon’s enrollment management strategy and the student affairs programs, activities, operations and services which include admissions, recruitment, registrar, student engagement, student activities, counseling and accessibility services, residence life, athletics, and the student activities and recreation center.
Head was most recently the vice president for enrollment management at Loyola University New Orleans and is formerly the vice president of enrollment management at Shorter University. He also taught speech and communication courses at Shorter.
“It is an honor to be selected as the vice president for enrollment management and student affairs,” Head said. “Gordon State has a long and rich history of preparing students to succeed in their educational and professional endeavors. I am thrilled to join the dedicated faculty and staff, as we seek to give students the best education possible.”