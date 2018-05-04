International honor society inducts new members at Shorter
Shorter University’s chapter of Sigma Beta Delta, the international honor society in business, management, and administration, inducted 16 new members during the spring 2018 semester.
The inductees were Jessica Altman, a business administration major from Summerville, S.C.; Daniel Barnes, a business administration major from Rome; Justin Beatty of Kathleen, who is pursuing a Master of Business Administration; Stephanie Brooks, a business administration major from Rome; Chad Cawthon, an accounting major from Rome; Wendy Collins, of Dallas, who is pursuing a Master of Business Administration; Cameron Deary, a general business major from Jacksonville, Fla.; Zaira Flandez-Ruiz, a marketing major from Riverdale; Bailey Gerstner, a marketing major from Cumming; James Johnson, a sport management major from Simpsonville, S.C.; Alexa Moore, a marketing major from Canton; Brenda Seals, of Lawrenceville, who is pursuing a Master of Accountancy; Muhammad Talha Surmawala, an accounting major from Karachi, Pakistan.; Ellisia Webb, a management major from Villa Rica; Arthur West, a business administration major from Cartersville; and Catherine Marie Williams, a marketing major from Atlanta.
Dean of Shorter’s Robert H. Ledbetter College of Business Heath Hooper presided over the induction ceremony.
Sigma Beta Delta was established to honor students who have attained superior records in business programs. The principles of the honor society are represented by the Greek words for wisdom, honor and meaningful aspirations; the initial letters of those Greek words form the name of the society.