Heroes Unified 2019 collects 124 units

Nine Rome and Floyd County first responder units have donated 124 units of blood in Blood Assurance's third annual Heroes Unified event. The first responder units hosted a community-wide blood drive that saw 104 donors in three locations with two bloodmobiles and an inside station on the second floor of the Law Enforcement Center, 5 Government Plaza. The blood units come at a critical time in the local blood supply. An honorary plaque was awarded to Floyd County E-911 as the unit with the largest percentage of donors at 34% participation.
The 124 units will help ensure local hospitals have sufficient blood supply for patients during the historically high usage Independence Day holiday weekend.
As many as 372 lives can potentially be saved through the blood and blood products collected at the 2019 Heroes Unified event.