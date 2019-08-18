Haley Jackson Earns Doctorate

Haley Dyanne Jackson, daughter of Mardi Haynes-Jackson and the late Willie J. Jackson of Rome, has earned a Doctorate of Public Health with minors in epidemiology and leadership and management from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
Dr. Jackson is the manager of business development and innovation at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
Jackson graduated from Rome High School in 2002 and received a Bachelor of Science in biology with a minor in chemistry in 2006 from Mercer University in Macon. She received a Master of Public Health degree in 2008 from Mercer University School of Medicine.