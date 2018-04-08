Grant allows women’s clinic to offer free services to teens in April
A grant from the Rome Floyd Commission on Children and Youth has enabled the Women of W.O.R.T.H.’s Adolescent Health Care Access Project to offer certain free services to teenagers during the month of April.
The non-profit health clinic will be offering free Depo-Provera birth control injections, oral birth control and sexually transmitted disease screening and treatment for teenagers ages 15-19 during the month of April. According to a press release, teens experience the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases of any age group and are at risk for unplanned pregnancy.
To make an appointment, please visit www.womenareworthit.org or call the clinic at (706) 232-3408.