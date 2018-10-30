Gordon County Saddle Club held their annual Saddle Up for St. Jude charity event at Dry Creek Trails on Sept. 29.
The event saw cowboys and cowgirls of all ages coming out to support the children at St. Jude’s Hospital.
The group of horseback riders took to the trails at approximately 10:30 a.m. for a 2 1/2 hour ride, followed by a lunch of barbecue sandwiches and snacks, raffle prize drawing and live auction.
Through event participation, T-shirt sales, raffle and auction festivities, the club raised $7,515 for donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its mission of finding cures and saving children from cancer and other deadly diseases.
Gordon County Saddle Club would like to thank everyone that participated in the event, the local sponsors and vendors and individuals who contributed items to the auction and prize tables.
For more information with how to help support St. Jude visit www.stjude.org.
Gordon County Saddle Club meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 GA-53 Spur, Calhoun. For future club events, activities and trail rides visit www.facebook.com/gordoncounty.saddleclub.