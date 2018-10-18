Georgia Northwestern Technical College alumnus Ryan Fincher of Cedartown is one of six finalists selected for the American Welding Society US Invitational Weld Trials, part of a four stage process to select the SkillsUSA World Team Welder to represent the nation at the 2019 WorldSkills Completion.
The AWS U.S. Invitational Weld Trials will take place Dec. 3-9 at Robotics Technology Park in Huntsville, Alabama. Three finalists will be chosen at the Weld Trials to go to the next stage to compete to become the US representative at the international welding competition.
The SkillsUSA World Team Welder will be selected on Feb. 17, 2019, from the top three finalists at the AWS TeamUSA Finals. The winner will receive a $40,000 scholarship in addition to representing the nation against the best WorldSkills welders from other countries.
“The Welding and Joining Technology program at GNTC pushed me to be the best welder I can be and has always helped me as much as they can along the way,” said Fincher.
This is second time Fincher has made the top six. In 2016, he was one of six finalists for the 2017 WorldSkills Competition.
As a GNTC student, Fincher won the gold medal in the Welding Competition at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in 2017 and became the college’s first ever national champion. Fincher graduated from GNTC in 2017.