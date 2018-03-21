Georgia Northwestern hosts two SkillsUSA state competitions and practice sessions
Georgia Northwestern Technical College recently hosted two SkillsUSA Georgia contests on the Floyd County campus. The 2018 SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership and Skills Conference takes place March 22-24 in Atlanta. Winners from the two state contests held at GNTC will be announced during the SkillsUSA Georgia awards ceremony on Saturday.
The Residential Systems Technology contest and the Engineering Design Technology contest took place in the electrical systems technology lab and classroom at GNTC. The two contests are part of the SkillsUSA state competition and GNTC students competed in both contests.
“It’s kind of groundbreaking for us to be competing in the Residential Systems Technology competition,” said Scottie Carter, director of electrical systems technology at GNTC. “We have never done that before.”
Taylor Eagle, a student in GNTC’s electrical systems technology program, competed in the Skills USA Georgia Residential Systems Technology contest.
Beck Maxwell, Jake Woodall, and Derek Walck presented a PLC-based candy machine they constructed for the Engineering and Design Technology SkillsUSA Georgia competition. All three students are pursuing degrees in GNTC’s instrumentation and controls program.
Maxwell was part of a SkillsUSA team last year that won the gold medal in the SkillsUSA statewide competition and the bronze medal in the SkillsUSA national competition.