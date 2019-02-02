Floyd Medical Center Chaplain and Director of Pastoral and Spiritual Services Jack Foley has earned an advanced subspecialty certification as a Clinical Fellow in Hospice and Palliative Care.
Foley said that chaplains are taught how to actively listen, how to recognize and respond to emotional and spiritual distress and how to provide a “non-anxious presence,” regardless of the circumstance.
“I deeply love what I do, and I am blessed beyond measure to get to do it every day. I have been a minister for almost 30 years now, and this ministry may be the most meaningful I’ve ever done as people allow me into their lives,” Foley said.
Foley earned a Master of Divinity degree from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary and is an ordained Evangelical Presbyterian Church pastor.
Foley began his chaplaincy career with Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd in 2011 after 20 years as a local church pastor. The following year, Foley joined the hospital staff working with the palliative care team.
He is a member of the College of Pastoral Supervision and Psychotherapy, the Association of Professional Chaplains and the Georgia Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.
Foley is an End of Life Nursing Education Consortium trainer, a Vital Hearts certified trainer and is certified in Critical Incident Stress Management.