The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office held its 2019 Employee Banquet Friday night and honored the following employees for their dedication and service to the job and the community. The honorees for 2019 are:
Command Operations of the Year: Captain Bobby Pearson
Field Operations Deputy of the Year: Deputy Adam Cook
Jail Operations Deputy of the Year: Deputy Brittany Barton
Employee of the Quarter: Jail Officer Blake Heptinstall
P.I.G. Award (Pride, Integrity, Guts): Corporal Claude Richardson
Top Gun Award: Deputy William Noles
Reserve Deputy of the Year: Lieutenant Thometrice “T” Roberson
Bailiff of the Year: Joe Edwards
Shining Star Awards: Sgt. Dawn Casey, Deputy Adrian Marks, Deputy Whitney Downs, Deputy Josh Wright, Deputy Chris Hall, Jail Officer Corey Crook and Amy Lackey (Records)
Joe Adams Community Service Award: Sergeant James Womack and Deputy Mike Williams
Rome Georgia Cares Life Saver Award Winners:
Staff Sergeant Justin Oliver, Sergeant Brian Jenkins, Deputy Christopher Hall (x2), Deputy Kelly McClendon, Deputy Brittany Barton, Deputy Reba Jackson, Deputy Chris Brady, Deputy Christopher Johnson, Jail Officer Justin Gunter and Jail Officer Marla Smith