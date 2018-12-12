The Floyd County Commission recognized the following employees Tuesday and presented them with pins marking their years of service with the county:
45 Years of Service
Jacquelyn Crowe, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office
40 Years of Service
Vickie Parton, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office
35 Years of Service
Mark Blanton, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
30 Years of Service
Diane Minter, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office
Bill McCord, Facilities
Mike Rhinehart, Engineering
Darrel Silvers, Facilities
Jimmy Allred, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
Jeff Hubbard, Solid Waste
25 Years of Service
Daniel Bridges, Public Works
15 Years of Service
Justin Oliver, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Schimmelmann, Public Works
Joni Hammond, Superior Court
Marti Watkins, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
Stacy Hardy, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
Ricky Davis, Facilities
Tracy Everett, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
Ron Hunton, Police
Donald Holbrook, Police
10 Years
Kim Adams, IT
Christopher Cook, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
Frank Cronan, Prison
Bruce Ivey, Special projects
Casey Armstrong, Floyd County Parks & Recreation
Claude Richerson, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Brady, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
Marye Ledbetter, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office