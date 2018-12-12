Floyd County

The Floyd County Commission recognized the following employees Tuesday and presented them with pins marking their years of service with the county:

45 Years of Service

Jacquelyn Crowe, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office

40 Years of Service

Vickie Parton, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office 

35 Years of Service

Mark Blanton, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

30 Years of Service

Diane Minter, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office

Bill McCord, Facilities

Mike Rhinehart, Engineering

Darrel Silvers, Facilities

Jimmy Allred, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

Jeff Hubbard, Solid Waste

25 Years of Service

Daniel Bridges, Public Works

15 Years of Service

Justin Oliver, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Schimmelmann, Public Works

Joni Hammond, Superior Court

Marti Watkins, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

Stacy Hardy, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

Ricky Davis, Facilities

Tracy Everett, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

Ron Hunton, Police

Donald Holbrook, Police

10 Years

Kim Adams, IT

Christopher Cook, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

Frank Cronan, Prison

Bruce Ivey, Special projects

Casey Armstrong, Floyd County Parks & Recreation

Claude Richerson, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Brady, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

Marye Ledbetter, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office