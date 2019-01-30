Northwest Cloverleaf District’s Project Achievement

The Floyd County Cooperative Extension office hosted the Northwest Cloverleaf District’s Project Achievement for 4-H students on Saturday at Georgia Highlands College’s Floyd campus. Cloverleaf District Project Achievement provides an opportunity for 4-Hers in 4th-6th grades to showcase their talents and interest through public speaking, food labs and performing arts projects. Participants were provided with over 50 project areas to choose from.

A total of 579 youth representing 13 counties participated, including 45 students from Floyd County. The event served as a fundraiser for Floyd County 4-H to helps support scholarships to camps, conferences and competitive events.

Floyd County participants and their chosen project areas included Lilly Cantrell, first place, agricultural awareness; Sawyer McDaniel, second place, beef; Ethan Rollax, second place, bicycle; Mari Klaire Wilson, third place, and Dixie Melton, cat care; Lee Donahue, communication; Abby Moon, dog care and training; Callie Dempsey, first place, and Ethan Little, engineering and mechanics; Joe Rutledge, third place, and Brynn Proctor, environmental science; Addie Cordle, third place, food safety and preservation; Bryson Rosales, first place, and MaKenzie Long, general recreation; Stevie Shull, second place, general science; Sebastin Chavers, health; Thomas Jenkins, herpetology; Matthew Navarro, historic places and events; Mackenzie Poole, historic people; Nathan Morgan and Caleb Rieger, marine and coastal ecology; Ian Hulsey, third place, outdoor recreation; Brady Burgess, second place, and Jackson Walker, outdoor survival skills; Wyatt Crowley, second place, paleontology; Emmalyn Hann and Samuel Padgett, performing arts general; Ashlyn Williams, performing arts instrumental; Liam McRee, second place, performing arts vocal; Ansley Combes, first place, and Caroline Cole, second place, photography; Turner Crawford, third place, poultry and egg science; Avery McChargue, first place, and Alexis Gentry, third place, public speaking; Asher Cochran, second place, Jaila Powers, third place, and Ridge Hardaker, safety; Maggie Holbert, third place, sheep and meat goats; Joshua Girgis, first place, and Joseph Hope, sports team; Xander Tocco, second place, time and management; Jeffery Ingram, second place, wildlife; Ethan Howard, first place, Carter Nash, second place, and Olivia Sands, third place, workforce preparation.