Floyd County 4-H students win second in state-level food development

Floyd County 4-H students participated in the State Food Product Development Contest on the weekend of May 18-19. The contest is a partnership between the University of Georgia Food Science Department and Georgia 4-H.
Participants were challenged to develop a food product and complete both a written and verbal proposal. Floyd County's team developed a product called Clover Cookies, a healthy snack made to resemble "grandma’s cookies."
The Floyd County 4-H Team won second place in state. Team members included Mason Daniel, Armuchee High; Karmen Holbert, homeschool; Riley Holbert, homeschool; and Veeka Malanchuk, Darlington School.