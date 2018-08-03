Floyd County 4-H students recognized at Georgia 4-H Congress
Three Floyd County 4-H students have placed at the 76th Annual Georgia 4-H Congress, an annual event celebrating the success and achievements of 4-H’ers in Georgia. The congress included recognition of scholarships, special events, leadership and project winners, competition in 4-H Project Achievement and Leadership in Action as well as tours, donor visits and activities.
Karmen Holbert placed first in the veterinary science category. Holbert is now recognized as a master 4-H member, the highest honor bestowed upon 4-H participants. Holbert will serve as a representative for Georgia at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta this fall.
Lauren Wood placed second in the performing arts — dance category and Veeka Malunchuk placed second in food for health and sport.
Over 550 youth and adults from throughout the state of Georgia attended the congress at the Crowne Plaza Riviera in Atlanta. 4-H’ers earned this opportunity by winning their project area at district competition this past spring.