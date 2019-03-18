Floyd County 4-H students compete at Rock Eagle

Floyd County 4-H competed in the Northwest District Project Achievement contest held at Rock Eagle 4-H Center, Eatonton, March 8-10. Project Achievement is a public speaking, performing arts and food preparation competition where 4-H’ers choose a topic of interest and present a speech, perform or prepare a food item. Students are required to submit a portfolio that represents their work over the year in categories such as project work, community service, leadership activities and other 4-H and school organizations they participate in. The competition teaches 4-H’ers personal and professional skills such as research, public speaking and even helps them learn the process of creating a resume.
Eight Floyd County 4-H students grades 7-12 attended the competition.
Juniors who earned awards include Makalya Coomer, first in sports: individual; Madison Wood, first in robotics; and Bryson Williams, second in performing arts: instrumental.
Senior 4-H’ers who placed at the competition include Lauren Wood, performing arts: dance, and Mason Daniel, second place in history and sweepstakes winner. Other seniors 4-H’ers to compete were Riley Holbert in the dairy foods lab, Julia Wood in family resource management and Dylan McFry in performing arts: instrumental.
Lauren Wood and Mason Daniel will advance to state congress competition this summer, a weeklong event in Atlanta for 4-H groups from across Georgia. 4-H students who compete at this level may earn Master 4-H status, the organization’s highest honor.
For more information on joining Floyd County 4-H, call 706-295-6210.