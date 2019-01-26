Floyd County Schools’ Project SEARCH team recently received the Redmond Department Pulse Award for January.
The Pulse Award is given to departments who exemplify Redmond’s mission and values. Departments are recognized who go above and beyond, helping to create a better atmosphere for patients and visitors.
The Project SEARCH High School Transition Program is a business-led, one year school-to-work program that takes place entirely in the workplace. Workplace immersion facilitates a combination of classroom instruction, career exploration and job-skills training through internships.