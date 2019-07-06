Balerie Byars, C.E.O and founder of Lips Unchained, held a Stop the Violence event on June 30 at the Shanklin-Attaway American Legion Post 5 building on Shorter Avenue to acknowledge parents that have lost their daughter or son to violence.
According to a release by Byars, the event was designed to bring awareness “to all the different violent acts in our city that is still taking lives today. This community came together with love, pain and support in hopes that it touches hearts and brings awareness to those who have to live with the result to violence.”
Mayor Bill Collins attended to show his support and hopes that everyone can “all come together as different nationalities to help bring awareness to this community.”