The Exchange Club of Rome presented the Family Resource Center (FRC) with a donation of $20,000 on Feb. 22 to support their work in parent education and the prevention of child abuse in Northwest Georgia. The donation raised through revenue from the Coosa Valley Fair, which goes to the Exchange Club of Rome and is used to support many community projects including the FRC. Support for the FRC is a part of the Exchange Club’s nationwide program for the prevention of child abuse. Other Exchange programs of service areas are Americanism, community service and youth programs.
The Exchange Club of Rome meets on Fridays at noon at Sweet P’s at the Palladium, Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
For more information about the Exchange Club of Rome visit romeexchangeclub.com.