Emily Matson appointed to pro-life task force by Cagle
Casey Cagle, the leading conservative Republican for governor, today assembled a Task Force of noted pro-life leaders from across the state – charging them with putting together a comprehensive plan for Georgia’s state health and law enforcement agencies to act upon on day one of his administration. Cagle made clear the goal of the task force is to ensure the state of Georgia implements a zero-tolerance policy for abortion facilities and personnel that violate the law, while advising on proactive steps that state agencies can take to further protect life.
The task force will operate under the following mission statement: “The Pro-Life Task Force will scrutinize abortion facilities and personnel to ensure they are in compliance with all Georgia laws and policies and advise Cagle on suggested actions that need to be taken by state health and law enforcement agencies.”
“Early in our marriage, Nita and I helped start a crisis pregnancy center in Gainesville because we needed to do our part to make certain our community was proactive in providing women access to health care and the resources they needed to choose life over abortion,” Cagle said. “When President Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Americans everywhere were inspired by the future pro-life decisions he may author. But, in addition to supporting our President, I’ll work to do more in Georgia by promoting pro-life leaders and policies at every level of my administration. I’ll also partner with law enforcement to stop rogue abortion facilities and personnel that are endangering the lives of countless women and unborn children.”
“For too long, abortion facilities have skirted the law and been given a pass operating at standards that put women's lives at risk," said Task Force leader, PSC Commissioner Tim Echols. "Casey Cagle is committed to finding out where these facilities and doctors are in violation and shutting them down if appropriate.”
Cagle appointed the following members to the Task Force:
Tim Echols (Chair)
Senator PK Martin
Representative Chuck Efstration
Emily Matson
Bob Rogers
Bethany Walker
Sarah Hughes
Dean Nelson
Ron Crews
Phyllis Maxwell