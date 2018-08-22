Elm Street’s Ashley Greenway selected as state finalist for Presidential Award for Excellence
Elm Street Elementary School’s first grade teacher Ashley Greenway has been selected as one of three state finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching in the area of science.
The Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching is the nation’s highest honor given by the United States government specifically for K-12 teachers of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science. The program was established by Congress in 1983 and is administrated by the National Science Foundation on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
State finalists, like Greenway, will go through a second round of evaluations at the national level, and if selected, the state finalist is then recommended to The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to receive the award.
“I have been very anxious to find out the results, as I have been preparing for this for about two years or longer,” said Greenway. “They selected the finalists in June, but just announced the winners on Monday. I was very excited to hear that all of the hard work I put into the in-depth application process and everything that came before it has paid off,” said Greenway.
In addition, last year alone Greenway helped Elm Street raise around $100,000 for materials for the school — not just for her classroom, but for the entire building.
As Elm Street Principal, Laura Walley said, “The sky is the limit for Ms. Greenway.”