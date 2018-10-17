Darlington senior Jack Eady has been named a Commended Students in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Eady, a day student who has been enrolled at Darlington since pre-K, has taken 23 AP and Honors courses at Darlington. A National AP Scholar, he is a member of National Honor Society, The Cum Laude Society, Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica and Mu Alpha Theta. He has received E.L. Wright Awards for having the highest grade in the following courses: Ancient World History Honors, AP Computer Science, Geometry Honors, AP World History, English 2 Honors and AP Biology. He also received the 9th Grade Class Citizenship Award, the 10th and 11th Grade Class Scholarship Awards, and the Phi Beta Kappa Book Award.
Eady is co-founder of Darlington’s Wildlife Appreciation Club and serves as secretary of the Science Club. A day leader in Moser House, he plays the cello and is a four-year member of the varsity swim team, cross country team and soccer team. He is captain of the swim and soccer teams. He has also been a counselor at Darlington’s MakerChallenge Camp during the summers.
Jack is the son of Carrie Eady, Darlington’s human resources manager, and Stefan Eady, Darlington’s assistant head of school for academic resources. His sister, Callie, is in third grade at Darlington.