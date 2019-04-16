Members of Darlington’s faculty and staff attended this week’s annual conference of the Southern Association for College Admission Counseling in Atlanta for continuing professional development in the field of college admissions.
Dean of College Guidance Sam Moss, Associate Dean Ivy Brewer, College Guidance Office Administrator Madge Crawford, Head of School Brent Bell, Assistant Head of School for Academic Resources Stefan Eady, Upper School Director Matt Peer and 10 college advisers attended the conference, which drew over 1,100 participants.
“Attending the SACAC conference is an invaluable professional development experience for our college guidance staff and 10 college advisers, but also for Darlington’s administrators,” said Moss. “While they may not work directly with students in the admissions process, we feel it is very important for our school leadership to understand today’s college admissions landscape.”
The theme of the conference was “Advocacy, Teamwork, Leadership.” Seventy-six sessions were presented covering every aspect of college admission including financial aid, athletic recruiting, standardized testing, ethical behavior, colleges’ institutional agendas, understanding admissions decisions and more.
Darlington’s attendees were able to meet one-on-one with admissions officers from colleges both in the south and from throughout the country and abroad, providing valuable networking opportunities.